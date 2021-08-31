Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

