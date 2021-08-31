Creative Planning Sells 853 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.84 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $294.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

