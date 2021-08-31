Creative Planning Sells 16,671 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 42,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

