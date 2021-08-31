Creative Planning Sells 10,542 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

