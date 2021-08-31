Creative Planning Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $74.84.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.