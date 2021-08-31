Creative Planning Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

