Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.87 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $107.87 million and $4.57 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $175.00 or 0.00358738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

