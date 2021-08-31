Covalent Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.26 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $66.26 million and $5.66 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

