Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST opened at $455.93 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.