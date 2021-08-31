Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s acquisitions and digital ramp up are likely to drive revenues. Also, with the launch of Copart Max, the company has further stepped up its digital game. Increased demand for Copart’s vehicle remarketing services and low leverage of the firm are other positives. However, increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Improving safety features in vehicles will likely have a negative impact on Copart’s bottom line. Also, Copart is vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations and country-specific policy threats resulting in a loss of purchasing power. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. 27,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Copart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

