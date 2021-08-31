Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.76 million and the lowest is $668.52 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,934,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

