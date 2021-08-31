ConvaTec Group Plc (CNVVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 28th

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.