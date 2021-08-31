Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors.

