Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.61

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.61 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.61.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

