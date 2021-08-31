Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

