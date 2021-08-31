Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,792 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.48 and its 200 day moving average is $419.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.