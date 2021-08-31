Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $205,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

VRSK stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $3,364,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

