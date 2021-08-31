Comparing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVIDIA and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 33.91 $4.33 billion $2.06 110.14 Netlist $47.23 million 31.51 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -165.00

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 2 29 1 2.91 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

NVIDIA currently has a consensus target price of $210.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58% Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Netlist on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

