Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,673 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

