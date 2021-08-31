Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

BATS IGV opened at $425.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.67 and a 200 day moving average of $372.28. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

