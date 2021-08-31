Colonial Trust Advisors Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $288.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

