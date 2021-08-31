Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

