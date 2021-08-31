Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $10,322,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

CLOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 165,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,441,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

