Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.26 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,685,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

