Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

