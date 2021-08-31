Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

