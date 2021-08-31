Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

