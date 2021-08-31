Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

