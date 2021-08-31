Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.
CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
Cloudera Company Profile
Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.