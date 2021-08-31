Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

