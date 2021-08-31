Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,701,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,502,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,585,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,627,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.