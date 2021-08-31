Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 284 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,226 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

