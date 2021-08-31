Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,277.71 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,283.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

