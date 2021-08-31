Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 224,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 32,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

