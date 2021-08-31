Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

