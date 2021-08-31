Clarkson PLC (CKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,775 ($49.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,323.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,007.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.67. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,860 ($50.43).

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

