Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 10,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.