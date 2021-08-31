Clarius Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

