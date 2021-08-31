Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $325.79. 111,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.45. The company has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

