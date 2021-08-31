Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 122,988 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 122,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. 31,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,479. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11.

