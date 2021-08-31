Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 144.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,139,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

