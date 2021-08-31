Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $770.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $102.66. 1,737,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

