Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $113,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

