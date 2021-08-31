CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $730.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

