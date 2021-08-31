Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.68

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.68 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 65.04 ($0.85). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 66.74 ($0.87), with a volume of 4,656,820 shares trading hands.

CINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a market cap of £916.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.68.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

