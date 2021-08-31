Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGX. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE CGX traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$13.07. 156,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,295. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$827.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.77.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

