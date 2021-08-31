Cincinnati Financial Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $58,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

