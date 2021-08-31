Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

NYSE CBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,044. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7,368.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

