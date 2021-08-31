Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in August

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIOXY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.