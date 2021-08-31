CI Financial (CIXX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/17/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/12/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 31,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,449. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CI Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CI Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

