ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,643. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.